Vote to keep Grand Rapids the Best Beer City in the country

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids says the time has come for everyone to help keep Grand Rapids known as the Best Beer City in the country.

A panel of beer experts has selected 20 cities that customers say has the best scenes to check out, and Grand Rapids is #1 on the list.

The other 19 cities are:

Asheville, North Carolina

Atlanta Georgia

Bend, Oregon

Boston, Massachusetts

Charlotte, North Carolina

Chicago, Illinois

Denver, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado

Indianapolis, Indiana

Madison, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

New York, New York

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Portland, Maine

Portland, Oregon

San Diego, California

San Francisco, California

Seattle, Washington

St. Louis, Missouri

Voting everyday until the period ends is the best way to keep Grand Rapids' title alive, the City says.

You have until Oct. 24 at noon to cast your vote here.

The winners will be announced on Nov. 4.

