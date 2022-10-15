Vote to keep Grand Rapids the Best Beer City in the country

x
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids says the time has come for everyone to help keep Grand Rapids known as the Best Beer City in the country.

A panel of beer experts has selected 20 cities that customers say has the best scenes to check out, and Grand Rapids is #1 on the list.

The other 19 cities are:

  • Asheville, North Carolina
  • Atlanta Georgia
  • Bend, Oregon
  • Boston, Massachusetts
  • Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Chicago, Illinois
  • Denver, Colorado
  • Fort Collins, Colorado
  • Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Madison, Wisconsin
  • Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • New York, New York
  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Portland, Maine
  • Portland, Oregon
  • San Diego, California
  • San Francisco, California
  • Seattle, Washington
  • St. Louis, Missouri

Voting everyday until the period ends is the best way to keep Grand Rapids' title alive, the City says.

You have until Oct. 24 at noon to cast your vote here

The winners will be announced on Nov. 4.

