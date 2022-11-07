Can you wear election-related clothing to the polls in Michigan?

With Election Day tomorrow, keep in mind that it is prohibited in Michigan to display election-related material at the polls.

MICHIGAN, USA — With the November election poised to have the highest number of ballots cast in a midterm election in Michigan's history, it's important to remember a restriction when you head to the polls.

In Michigan, it is prohibited to display any election-related materials within 100 feet of the entrance to a polling location.

The law, originally passed in 1956, says "On election day, a person shall not post, display, or distribute in a polling place, in any hallway used by voters to enter or exit a polling place, or within 100 feet of an entrance to a building in which a polling place is located any material that directly or indirectly makes reference to an election, a candidate, or a ballot question."

This includes clothing, buttons, stickers, hats as well as any written election literature like pamphlets and flyers.

The 1956 law also prohibits polling locations themselves from displaying any election related materials within 100 feet of the entrance.

Any violation of this law can result in a misdemeanor.

