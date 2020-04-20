LANSING, Mich. — A federal judge has delayed a deadline for Michigan candidates to file petitions to qualify for the ballot. U.S. District Judge Terrence Berg on Monday cited the state’s stay-at-home order that's in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadline was Tuesday, but it has been pushed back 17 days to May 8. Berg says candidates can collect half as many signatures as normal, and they can gather them by email instead of getting a physical signature.

The ruling is a victory for Eric Esshaki, who is seeking the Republican nomination in Michigan's 11th Congressional District in suburban Detroit.

