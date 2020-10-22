West Michigan group works to protect voter rights

PROACTIVE, a non-partisan group, recruits and trains poll challengers.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are just 12 days left until the election and voters rights advocates are working to make sure every vote counts. Grand Rapids' PROACTIVE is looking for volunteers to help protect people's rights on Election Day.

"We are going to be training poll challengers and poll watchers. Poll challengers will be able to sit and watch the process on the inside," says Kathi Harris, lead organizer for the voter advocacy organization. "We will be there to watch the process. Our job is not challenging the voters. We want everyone to vote. We want to make sure that they have a fair and equal opportunity to vote."

Both the Democratic and Republican parties are allowed to have challengers at the polls on Election Day. However, Harris says PROACTIVE is the only non-partisan organization given credentials to be at the precincts in Kent County. Among the goals, is to make sure challengers aren't used as voter suppression tactics.

"We don't want any suppression at all," says Harris. "If there are any challenges, you know, we just keep our eyes out and make sure that they're not over challenging and that someone is not doing something out of the norm."

"Keeping our eyes out and making sure that they're not over challenged and someone is not doing something out of the norm. We don't want that. So, we are watching for all of that so it does not happen. And, if it does, we will take whatever measures we need to stop that. We've had in the past if there are certain people at a polling site that's creating problems and over challenging and just being a nuisance, we know how to deal with that."

Election clerks are preparing for poll watchers and challengers to be out in large numbers. Harris says they, too, will be out making sure things are done by the book.

"There are rules. And, everyone knows what those rules are, but somebody's going to take a chance and try to sneak by. But, we have eyes everywhere. We'll be out and about," she said. "That's why we made a point to make sure that a non partisan person was at the table, to make sure that that does not happen. And if it does, we are to contact the chairperson of that precinct to let them know that this is going on. But, we also have other people watching. Our poll watchers will be watching from the inside and outside.

They can be mobile, and they can move around and see what's going on. So, in the event that somebody is told that they can't vote. We want to know why did they tell you that you could vote and to make sure that you do not leave this precinct, because you have a right to vote. We have a process to make sure that happens."

Harris says PROACTIVE has an Election Protection Team, whose members will roam around on Election Day, as well as, be ready to respond when needed.

"It's made up our teams of lawyers that are working with us. They're volunteer lawyers that are working on this from across the state. We also have our own personal team that's been working with us over the years," says Harris. "We contact them and tell them what's happening and they'll come out and find out what's going on, and make sure that person abides by the law. If they don't want to abide by the law, then we have to take the next step and do what's necessary to make them do the right thing."

Harris says this year PROACTIVE will be monitoring Grand Rapids, Wyoming and Kentwood precincts. Twenty six precincts, alone, are in the city of Grand Rapids and are in predominately African American and Latinx communities.

"We want to make sure that everyone that goes to those precincts vote and that they are not harassed. It's not about being harassed on that day. And, so we want to just make sure that everybody's got the same opportunity," says Harris.

"The ACLU has put together a book, "Know Your Rights." And, so we are providing those books. We're handing them out. We will have them available if someone needs a quick read. But, we are trying to get those out in the community. We have thousands of books going out around the community, explaining what those rights are but if they don't know the day of the election if they're at a polling site and they don't know and we don't have a book to give them or show them, we'll have our team come out and talk to them and explain what their rights are," she said.

She encourages anyone interested in volunteering to be trained as a poll watcher or challenger to contact PROACTIVE at (616) 558-5666 or register here. They must be non-partisan and Harris encourages bilingual speakers to get involved.

