SOS Benson visits Grandville to speak about voter fraud on Special Election day

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Tuesday, March 1, is a Special Election Day in Michigan.

Voters are being asked to nominate people to serve in the state legislature to fill remaining seats and terms.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson visited Grandville to make voters aware of the special election primaries being held in four house districts, including in Kent County, and to highlight issues that affect voters' representation in Lansing.

"To ensure that we're always ready for anything to happen on elections and we're always there to guard every vote of every citizen, no matter how big or small," said Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Secretary of State.

Kent County's Elections Director said he expects a quiet day in the precincts, however, the end of night will be different. That's because the County is no longer using 'Modems,' which will likely delay the presentation of the unofficial results on their website at the end of the day.

"Certainly a continued efforts to address the need to modernize our way of running elections and I support the county clerks making decisions to align themselves on the federal level to ensure the security of our machines and elections," Benson said.

The Secretary of State is working with counties across the state that have different voting machines to make sure they're secure.

You can found out where to vote at Michigan.gov/vote and local polling places will be open until 8 p.m.

