Mich. court denies absentee ballots that come after election

The court, in a 2-1 decision released Wednesday, said it is up to lawmakers to change the deadline.

The Michigan appeals court has denied a request to require the counting of absentee ballots received after the time polls close on Election Day, ruling the deadline remains intact despite voters’ approval of a constitutional amendment that expanded mail-in voting.

The court, in a 2-1 decision released Wednesday, said it is up to lawmakers to change the deadline.

The League of Women Voters of Michigan and three voters sued in May, seeking a declaration that absentee ballots be counted as long as they are mailed on or before Election Day and are received within six days of the election.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.