Your clerk's office must now be open 8 hours weekend before election

Voters in Michigan can cast an absentee ballot at their local clerk's office without providing a reason weekend before election day.

In Michigan anyone can now go to their local clerk's offices to get an absentee ballot and turn it the weekend before an election.

Thanks to a ballot proposal Michigan voters passed in 2018, your local clerk's office must be open at least eight hours on the weekend before election day.

In the City of Muskegon the clerk's office also extended hours during the week to assist voters. During one day this week the Muskegon Clerk's office issued 175 absentee ballots.

"I wanted to make sure I voted and my vote counts," said Britnee Rhem who voted by absentee ballot Friday in Laketon Township.

Rhem says she always votes, but this is the first she's done that from the front seat of her car. She was concerned about long lines on Tuesday.

"I don't get out of work until after 7:00 p.m. so I didn't want to miss my opportunity," said Rhem.

The Laketon Township Clerk's office is offering all eight hours on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"Please make sure you bring your picture I.D.," said Laketon Township Clerk Christina Achterhoff.

Montague Clerk K.P. Mahoney will have her office open to voter Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"I'm just delighted with the strong participation of our voters in Montague," said Mahoney.

According to Mahoney some early voters are looking to avoid lines, others want to protect the health of election workers.

Clerks also say the time has passed for voters to mail in absentee ballots. They suggest voters use ballot drop boxes in their community, or deliver the absentee ballot to the clerk's office in person.

"Don't mail it," said Achterhoff. "We can't guarantee that we'll have it here by 8 p.m. Tuesday night."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.