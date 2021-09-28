Voting advocates want you to register now

While it's not a presidential election year, voting advocates say you should still get registered and hit the polls.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday is National Voter Register Day, which is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating our democracy.

And while it's not a presidential election year, voting advocates say you should still get registered and hit the polls. This year, you may not see those scary ads for various candidates telling you why you should vote for them and not the other guy or gal.

Nevertheless, there will still be elections this year which is even more of the reason to register to vote.

Rebeka Islam, executive director of APIA Vote-Michigan, which is a nonpartisan organization committed to justice and equity for the Asian American community, says people may not realize but this year's election will be very impactful on a local level.

Islam says those who are elected will have a say as to how our community will move forward amid the pandemic.

"2021 candidates will have the power to determine COVID responses," said Islam. "Including masks mandates, school requirements as schools are starting. And administrations deciding if they want to do hybrid or virtual academies. As well as local governments, it's our first line of response (to) environmental disasters and relief and management. In my opinion, it's actually more important than our national elections."

Islam says people may not realize just how powerful voting is.

She says despite the historic turnout we saw in 2020, there are still gaps in voting numbers, especially when it comes to younger voters and voters of color.

If you need to register or re-register to vote, click here.

