Voting now open to name Grand Rapids' new turf painting robot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After the City of Grand Rapids asked for the community’s help in naming its new Turf Tank painting robot, nearly 850 nicknames were submitted. And now, it’s time to vote.

The Turf Tank is an autonomous, GPS-enabled robot designed to paint precise athletic field lines in less time and to use less paint than traditional methods. It is expected to begin painting lines for spring sports in late April.

The City’s Parks and Recreation Department took name submissions from March 22 through April 1. After sifting through all the entries, the department has created a shortlist of the best.

Voting for the Turf Tank name is now open online. You can place your vote through April 9.

