VP Harris cancels Monday trip to Detroit amid flooding

DETROIT, Mich — Vice President Kamala Harris will no longer be stopping in Detroit Monday, according to the Associated Press.

The Detroit Free Press reports Harris’ stop was announced June 22 but did not mention details about where or when she would visit. It’s unclear at this time if the trip will be rescheduled.

The cancelation comes as Detroit faces widespread flooding due to heavy rains over the weekend. Saturday, a state of emergency was declared for Detroit and surrounding Wayne County due to the flooding. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will tour impacted areas and assess flood damage in southeast Michigan Monday. The governor will be joined by emergency response teams around 12:30 p.m. in the Detroit area.

