VP Harris to visit Detroit Monday, meet with Gov. Whitmer

VP Harris was previously scheduled to visit Detroit June 22, but the trip was canceled after the city faced widespread flooding due to heavy rains.
DETROIT — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit the Mitten State Monday after canceling her previously planned trip due to severe weather and flooding.  

Information on her visit is currently limited, but she is scheduled to join Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a vaccine mobilization event at the TCF Center. That is set to begin at around 3:35 p.m.

