Vice President of Forest Hills school board facing drunk driving charge after crash

CASCADE, Mich. — The vice president for the Board of Education at Forest Hills Public Schools is accused of driving under the influence following a two-car crash in February.

Court documents show Martha Walters Atwater, 58, was arrested for drunk driving on Feb. 26, on Hall Road in Cascade Township when she crashed into another vehicle.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the stoplight when they say Atwater rear-ended a stopped vehicle.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Atwater is facing one count of operating while intoxicated. This is her first offense, and she awaits arraignment in 63rd District Court.

Atwater has worked for the Forest Hills Public School Board since 2010. Along with her position as VP, Atwater is also the chair of the curriculum committee and an active part of the Forest Hills Public Schools Foundation.

