Virtual services helping one West Michigan church community grow

"We don't feel like its any more risk for our leadership team to be here then it is to go to Meijers or Woodland mall, or black friday shop but as a mandate the significant audience that populates our church we have turned them away," Bishop said.



Head Deacon, Kevin Howell, has been a member of the church for a little over five years now and has been on the couch, in the parkin lot and now back in the building.



"We miss being able to gather together and give each other hugs and stuff like that but we have to do what we have to do to make sure everyone is corresponding to the directions of the lord and making sure we follow the government mandates and do what we need to do, " Howell said.



Bishop said the congregation is hurting emotionally and they have started group chats and other means to mitigate the feelings of isolation and depression, but over all he believes his church got stronger because of Covid-19.