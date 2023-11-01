x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Wahlburgers Grand Rapids location closes

The Grand Rapids location was the last Wahlburgers restaurant in Michigan. On their Facebook page, the announcement says a "new restaurant concept" is in the works.

More Videos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Wahlburgers location in Grand Rapids has closed, according to restaurant officials.

The announcement was made on the restaurant's Facebook page Tuesday morning. It appears to have been closed immediately. The Grand Rapids location's website is no longer active.

It is unclear how outstanding gift cards will be handled at this time. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has reached out about the gift card policy and the reason for the closure.

The post says that an "exciting new restaurant concept" will be replacing Wahlburgers in the coming months.

This comes less than two years after the restaurant opened at 10 Ionia Avenue in Grand Rapids. Both Wahlburgers locations in Detroit were also closed in 2022 and earlier this year.

RELATED: One month after grand opening, Wahlburgers still serving American delicacies

Credit: Amy McNeel 13OYS
Inside Wahlburgers Gr

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Before You Leave, Check This Out