Wahlburgers Grand Rapids location closes

The Grand Rapids location was the last Wahlburgers restaurant in Michigan. On their Facebook page, the announcement says a "new restaurant concept" is in the works.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Wahlburgers location in Grand Rapids has closed, according to restaurant officials.

The announcement was made on the restaurant's Facebook page Tuesday morning. It appears to have been closed immediately. The Grand Rapids location's website is no longer active.

It is unclear how outstanding gift cards will be handled at this time. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has reached out about the gift card policy and the reason for the closure.

The post says that an "exciting new restaurant concept" will be replacing Wahlburgers in the coming months.

This comes less than two years after the restaurant opened at 10 Ionia Avenue in Grand Rapids. Both Wahlburgers locations in Detroit were also closed in 2022 and earlier this year.

