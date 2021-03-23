Wahlburgers restaurant coming to downtown GR

The restaurant is expected to open in late summer 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids will soon welcome restaurant chain Wahlburgers to its historic 10 Ionia building.

This will be the chain’s first West Michigan location and will be part of the recently opened Residence Inn by Marriott. The location will bring the total number of Wahlburgers restaurants to 54.

“We are thrilled to be joining this wonderful community and look forward to opening the doors in Grand Rapids starting later this summer”, said Jim Oboyski, VP of Operations at Wahlburgers. “We jumped at the opportunity to have the Wahlburgers brand be part of such an awesome building that is steps away from the City’s premier entertainment venues.”

The restaurant will be located at street level, with outdoor seating along Ionia Avenue NW. The menu will feature signature burgers, home-style sides, fish, chicken and vegetarian options. There will also be a full bar with specialty drinks like adult frapes and floats. The menu will also be available as a room service option for guests staying at the Residence Inn by Marriott, as well as for catering events.

Chef Paul Wahlberg created the franchise along with two of his brothers, actors Mark and Donnie, in 2011. According to a release, Mark’s go-to at Wahlburgers is the plant-based Impossible Burger, Donnie’s favorite is the BBQ Bacon Burger, and Chef Paul is partial to the Our Burger.

A set opening date has not been released, but the restaurant is expected to open in late summer 2021.

