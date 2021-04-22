Walk-in COVID-19 clinic happening Friday in Muskegon County

Anyone 16 and older can attend the clinic, but a parent or guardian must accompany those under 18.

WHITEHALL, Mich. — A walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic is taking place Friday, April 23 in Muskegon County.

Public Health – Muskegon County is hosting the clinic at the Viking Athletic Center, located at 541 E. Slocum Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered, which is currently the only vaccine authorized for 16 and 17-year-old’s in the United States.

“We are offering another walk-in clinic using Pfizer vaccine,” said Kathy Moore, public health officer at Public Health – Muskegon County. “We’re grateful for the ongoing partnership with our schools and community organizations to host vaccine clinics and support this important effort in the fight against COVID-19.”

According to the department, clinic wait times can be reduced by printing and filling out a registration form upon arrival. Registration forms will also be handed out in the parking lot and must be completed before entry into the building.

Masks are required and the health department said the clinic may end early if all the vaccines are administered.

