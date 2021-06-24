Walk to End Alzheimer’s announces dates they’re coming to West Michigan

The Alzheimer's Association announced their popular event, the Walk to End Alzheimer's, is back in-person all over West Michigan this year.

The Walk to End Alzheimer is back in-person in West Michigan this year, the Alzheimer’s Association announced Thursday. Walks are planned for September and October in Grand Rapids, Holland, Muskegon, Ludington and Montcalm/Ionia.

The West Michigan Walks have raised more than $450,000 annually for the cause over the last several years, the Association reports. They hope for the same turnout or higher this year.

The Association announced their event dates, shown below:

Ludington Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Sept. 18, 2021

Montcalm and Ionia Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Sept. 18, 2021

Muskegon Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Sept. 25, 2021

Grand Rapids Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Oct. 9, 2021

Holland Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Oct. 9, 2021

The Walk is the world’s largest event dedicated to Alzheimer’s care. In Michigan alone, there are more than 190,000 people living with the disease.

“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Jennifer Lepard, Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter President and CEO.

“We must continue the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working to ensure that all our participants have a powerful and moving experience.”

To register and get more information on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit their website here.

