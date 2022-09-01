Woman dies after being struck by car in Walker

Police say a woman on a motorized scooter was crossing Lake Michigan Drive when a westbound struck her vehicle.

WALKER, Michigan — A woman was killed Thursday morning after being struck by a car in Walker.

Police say the woman was crossing Lake Michigan Drive on a motorized scooter when she was hit by a westbound car. Westbound traffic had a green light at the time of the crash, according to investigators.

The westbound lanes of Lake Michigan Drive are closed at this time. Eastbound traffic is down to one lane.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route while the investigation is ongoing. Police say it is unclear when the road will be reopened.

Walker Police are responding to a fatal crash near Lake MI Drive & Ferndale. Please avoid the area as roads will be blocked during investigation. More updates to follow. Posted by City of Walker Police Department-Michigan on Thursday, September 1, 2022

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.