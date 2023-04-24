Crews battle overnight fire at home in Walker

The fire appears to have started in the driveway of the home around 2:45 a.m.

WALKER, Mich. — Fire crews are battling an early morning fire at a home in Walker that appears to have started in the driveway.

Crews were sent to a home in the 2900 block of Valley Avenue NW in Walker just before 2:45 a.m.

Walker fire crews tell 13 On Your Side the fire started in the camper that was parked in the driveway and began spreading to the home. The fire quickly engulfed the camper, which is a total loss. It's unclear at this time how much the home was damaged.

There have been no reports of any injuries and it's not clear at this time if anyone was home when the fire started.

As of 3:15 a.m., our crew at the scene reports the fire has largely been put out.

This is a developing story and 13 On Your Side will update as more information becomes available.

