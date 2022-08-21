Walker Fire Department contains early morning structure fire in Plainfield Twp.

It is unknown how the fire began, but police say the cause remains under investigation.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Walker Fire Department has responded to a working structural fire on Mill Creek on August 21.

A section of the building caught fire just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

With help from Alpine and Plainfield departments, the fire was contained quickly.

Walker Fire says a good response and quick known down contained the fire to the section of the building where it started.

It is unknown how the fire began, but police say the cause remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.