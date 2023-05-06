'If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is': Walker PD sees uptick in gas station gift card scams

Police say the scammers will offer you a cheap fill up by using "their own" gift card or credit card.

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department is warning residents about an increase in scammers approaching customers at area gas stations.

Police say the scammers will offer you a cheap fill up by using "their own" gift card or credit card. For example, they'll offer you a $70 fill up for just $20.

Although it may sound like a deal, many of these cards are often stolen, Walker police say.

The best way to avoid this scam? Pay for your own gas.

"We know it sucks, but just pay for your own gas," Walker Police said in a Facebook post Monday. "If you participate in this, you could potentially face charges. This is just another case of 'if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.'"

Police say if you do come in contact with one of these scammers, you should contact law enforcement and alert the gas station management immediately.

They may also claim to be there as authorized by a certain company, but the best way to stay safe is by checking with the gas station.

