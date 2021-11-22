Walker PD trying to identify home invasion suspects

WALKER, Michigan — The Walker Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects.
The men were allegedly involved in a recent home invasion on the north side of Walker, police say.
Anyone with information regarding the identities of the suspects is asked to contact the Walker PD tip line at 616-791-6788.
Related video:
