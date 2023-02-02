Walker Planning Commission hears from residents on proposed development near Alpine Avenue

Residents' concerns ranged from stormwater and drainage issues to how additional traffic on Alpine Avenue would be addressed.

WALKER, Mich. — A decision on a proposed development near Alpine Avenue has been tabled after residents expressed concern at the Walker Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday.

The proposal would add 186 multi-family homes to the green space along Green Ridge Drive NW between Alpine Avenue and West River Drive.

Residents' concerns ranged from stormwater and drainage issues to how additional traffic on Alpine Avenue would be addressed. There were also concerns about building homes on the city's last green space, and how the development might impact the environment and wildlife.

Mayor Pro Tem Steven Gilbert said the commission is tabling the development for the time being after hearing from residents.

"Until the developer is able to address the specific concerns we've laid out, we don't expect this project to be in front of the planning commission again," said Gilbert. "Once they've addressed those items, what they'll do is they'll submit those to the city, we will have the time to evaluate the documents that they provide and then from there, we'll determine whether or not they warrant approval."

Gilbert said the development would also need to align with the city's Master Plan before moving forward, and that the planning commission is taking concerns seriously.

"I think that we heard loud and clear what (residents) had to say," said Gilbert. "And I'm hoping that we can continue to work with them and make sure that the problems that they've brought to our to our attention are addressed as we move forward with the project."

