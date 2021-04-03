Walker Police Chief announces retirement after 35-years of service

WALKER, Mich. — Thursday, Walker Police Chief Greg Long announced his retirement after 35-years in service. 33 of those years were spent serving the Walker community.
Chief Long's retirement will take effect August 1, 2021.
"While there have been many highs and lows, good times and bad times, along with challenging times, I will always treasure the reward of being part of an organization that believes in, and demonstrates, the highest level of integrity in all interactions, along with being a part of what I believe is the most noble of professions," Chief Long said.
The City of Walker will immediately begin the search for Chief Long's replacement.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.