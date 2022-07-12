x
Walker Police give goose hit by car 'police escort' to treatment center

"As you can imagine, every once in a while we get sent on a wild goose chase," the City of Walker Police Department wrote on their Facebook.
Credit: Walker Police Department Facebook page
Wendy the Wildlife Whisperer holding a rescued goose in the back of a Walker police cruiser.

WALKER, Michigan — "As you can imagine, every once in a while we get sent on a wild goose chase," the City of Walker Police Department wrote on their Facebook.

That saying took literal meaning Tuesday when officers were sent to a scene where a goose was apparently struck by a vehicle.

The goose was off the road when officers arrived and was hissing and squawking as they tried to help it, which they took as a good sign.

Credit: Walker Police Facebook page

"To be fair, you’d probably have your feathers in a ruffle too after bouncing off a car bumper," police officials wrote.

A member of the department, Officer Elliot, called 'Wendy the Wildlife Whisperer,' a woman who lives in Walker who specializes in treating and housing animals. 

Officers said Wendy came to the scene and soon enough, the goose was settled into the back of a police cruiser.

Through a "police escort," the goose went to Wendy's house before they head to the Wildlife Rehab Center Ltd. for some rehabilitation.

    

