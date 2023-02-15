GR school briefly locked down after 2 hit-and-run suspects arrested on campus

Police say the suspects did not threaten any students or staff, but the lockdown was part of the school's safety protocols.

WALKER, Mich. — Two people were arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a hit-and-run on the West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science campus, prompting a brief lockdown.

Police were at the campus early Wednesday to collect evidence from a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle.

While parents were dropping off students for school, two suspects believed to be connected to the crash and stolen vehicle were located on the campus and arrested.

The school was briefly locked down as per safety protocols.

Police say the suspects were not a threat to any students or staff and they did not access the school.

The school will be releasing students early on Wednesday for investigation and as a precaution.

