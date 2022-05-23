Shots fired overnight at Walker apartment complex; investigation underway

No one was injured in the incident, but minor property damage was reported, police say.

WALKER, Mich. — Detectives with the Walker Police Department are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred early Monday morning.

Police say it happened just after midnight at The Orchards, an apartment complex on Four Mile Road. Multiple shots were fired with no apparent target, according to police. There are no injuries, but minor property damage has been reported.

Police say the suspect or suspects are believed to have fled in a gold or silver SUV.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Bailey at 616-791-6832, the Walker police tip line at 616-791-6788 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

