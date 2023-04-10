Is this your dog? | Walker vet's office treating dog hit by car, searching for owner

The dog is a small golden retriever and is currently being treated at Kelley's Animal Clinic.

WALKER, Mich. — Wednesday morning the City of Walker's Public Works crews were called to the area of Kinney Avenue, between Tall Timber and Leonard, for a dog that was hit by a car.

It has a collar but no identification and it’s not microchipped.

If this is your dog, or if you know who it belongs to, please contact Kelley’s Animal Clinic at (616) 453-7422.

