WALKER, Mich. — A 13-year-old boy who went missing Friday night in Walker was found safe, according to an update on the Walker Police Department's Facebook page.

The Walker Police Department said that Jayvon Purcell, 13, walked away from his home near Richmond Street NW and Remembrance Road RW. The 13-year-old has some medical issues, according to police.

Jayvon was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, different than the burgundy jacket previously stated.

City of Walker Police Department MISSING CHILD: The Walker Police Department is looking for 13 year old Jayvon Purcell. He walked away from his home in the Richmond & Remembrance area several hours ago. Jayvon was last seen wearing...

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.