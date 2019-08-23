WALKER, Mich. — Friday afternoon, a 22-year-old motorcyclist died after being struck by a car on Alpine Avenue NW just south of 3 Mile Road.

The Walker Police Department said the motorcycle was traveling south on Alpine Avenue NW when a car pulled out of a private drive and hit the motorcycle.

The car was driven by a 38-year-old Sparta resident.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash and the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

