Man, 23, arrested for assaulting Walker police officers

The suspect is now in custody after being arrested for multiple charges.

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man Thursday evening on multiple charges, including assaulting two police officers.

Investigators say the assault came after officers responded to a call around 6 p.m. about a man reckless driving on Walker Avenue near 3 Mile Road.

One of the officers and the suspect have hospitalized, but are expected to live.

The man had started running after crashing into several vehicles. Police say no one in those vehicles was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

