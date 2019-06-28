WALKER, Mich. - Walker Fire Department's Fire Chief Robert Walker is retiring this weekend.

Chief Walker announced the news that he would end his 41-year career earlier this month. His last day with the fire department is June 30, 2019.

Chief Walker will be missed by peers, subordinates and the community. In the Facebook post sharing his retirement news he lamented how much he enjoyed working in Walker, "I have genuinely enjoyed my involvement with the Walker Fire Department and the great organizations within the State of Michigan."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.