Traffic alert: Asphalt truck spills onto road in Standale

The Walker Police Department says the truck spilled onto the road between Cummings and Manzana Court in Standale.
Credit: Walker Police Dept.

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department says be on the lookout for hazards in the road and blocked lanes in Standale late Tuesday morning. 

An asphalt truck had an issue and spilled its load onto the travel lanes between Cummings and Manzana Court, police said.

Delays are expected, and road crews are working to clean up the mess. 

