WALKER, Mich. -- The at-fault driver in a deadly crash has been arrested after police say he left the hospital where he was being cared for.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 17 at the corner of Leonard Street and Wilson Avenue. Walker Police say that the motorcycle rider was driving north on Wilson, and he had a green light.

The car was driving east on Leonard when he ran a red light, colliding with the motorcycle. The rider was wearing a helmet, but he died at the scene.

Police say the at-fault driver was taken to Mercy Health Saint Mary's Hospital for evaluation as a precaution, but then took off. He was arrested at a bus stop thanks to help from the Grand Rapids Police Department and an "observant Rapid bus driver."

Police have not identified either the driver of the car nor the motorcycle pending notification of their families. They do say the at-fault driver was a 36-year-old man from Walker and the motorcycle rider was a 35-year-old man from Walker.

This is the second crash that happened at that intersection within less than 12 hours. At 8:30 a.m. a pick-up truck driver failed to yield for a semi-truck that was traveling south on Wilson Avenue.

Witnesses said that the semi-truck had a green light when the pick-up truck pulled out in front of it. The driver of the pick-up truck was a 31-year-old woman and her two children.

All three were brought to the hospital. The woman and one child are in fair condition, and the other child is in critical condition.

The semi-truck driver was not injured.

Both crashes are still being investigated.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM