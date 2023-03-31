Box truck fails to clear 116-year-old bridge in Walker

The Bristol bridge in Walker has a 10-foot clearance. Police said the driver wasn't hurt.

WALKER, Mich. — A box truck driver was stopped in their tracks Friday morning when it couldn't clear a bridge in Walker.

The truck attempted to go under the Bristol bridge, which is in the 2200 block of Bristol Avenue. The bridge has a 10-foot clearance sign.

The collision happened around 9:30 a.m., and Walker Police said no one was hurt.

Authorities also shared the beam the driver hit is designed to stop trucks from hitting the railroad tracks atop the bridge.

Walker PD units are in the cleanup stage of a single vehicle crash on Bristol at the Pannell St railroad bridge. ... Posted by City of Walker Police Department-Michigan on Friday, March 31, 2023

The Bristol bridge has a storied history.

Right now, because of the Coopersville Monorail, only one car at a time can drive under this railroad bridge. But the city of Walker is getting some funding for much-needed upgrades.

It has been hit by a number of vehicles over the years.

Thanks to a grant, this railroad bridge is getting a facelift. Workers will not only lift the railroad up but will also push the road down.

The project is expected to begin in 2024.

