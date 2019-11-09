WALKER, Mich. - A car in the parking lot of the Target on Alpine Avenue in Walker was completely engulfed Wednesday afternoon.

According to the City of Walker Police Department, first responders were able to keep the fire contained to one area of the parking lot.

Officers were on scene and worked with Target staff to clear the parking lot around the vehicle. Although the vehicle was a total loss, Walker Fire arrived in time to save the attached trailer which was filled with equipment and materials related to the owner's business, some of which were flammable or explosive.

No one was injured in the incident and no other vehicles were damaged.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.