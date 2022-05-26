City of Walker want public's opinion on proposed housing development

The plan is for 186 townhomes to be built along Greenridge Drive NW between Alpine Avenue and West River Drive.

WALKER, Mich. — City leaders from Walker are looking for public input on a plan to build a new housing complex along Greenridge Drive NW between Alpine Avenue and West River Drive. They will be holding a public hearing on Wednesday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Walker City Hall to discuss the project.

The land is currently a mix of open woodland and meadow. If the plan moves forward, the land will become home to 186 townhomes. Developers want to build the complex in three phases, beginning in fall of 2022.

"The proposed development fits the character of the surrounding existing developments in providing additional housing without any on site commercial uses. The existing topography is challenging, and the proposed layout makes maximum use of the land while preserving existing sensitive features," the project plan states.

"Tree removal will be kept to a minimal along the east property line and along the west side of the property near the existing county drain."

However, some neighbors have expressed concern that the project will be harmful to the wild animals that call the woodland home, and that frequent their neighborhood.

"This green space has been home to tons of wildlife, we've seen 14 deer at one time out of our backyard, pair of foxes bouncing around barking, we see eagles and hawks and all kinds of crazy things back here," said Logan Norton, who has lived in the neighborhood for two years.

"We, the residents, believe that such a development would be a direct contradiction to Walker's stated Master Plan released in 2020. We really don't understand why they'd want to remove the little bit of green space that's left in ward one, and we have some questions that we'd like to be answered."

13 On Your Side reached out to the City of Walker for comment on Thursday.

Because of the upcoming holiday, no city leaders were available to speak on the matter. However, city staff members did confirm that the public hearing will take place June 1 as part of the Planning Commission meeting that night.

