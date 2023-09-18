Construction worker critically hurt after front-end loader pin in Walker

Walker first responders were able to get the worker out from under the loader. The person suffered critical injuries and was flown to a hospital for treatment.

WALKER, Mich. — A construction worker is critically hurt after they were pinned under a front-end loader at a Walker site Monday afternoon.

The Walker Police Department said it happened around 2:20 p.m. in the 4500 block of Richmond Street NW.

Police said the worker became pinned under the loader, and first responders worked together to get the worker out.

Medical crews flew the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

