Drone shows aftermath, destruction of Green Ridge Apartment fire

WALKER, Michigan — Monday afternoon, a fire broke out at Green Ridge Apartments in Walker behind the Target on Alpine.

It took about 45 minutes for firefighters to knock down the flames, and even longer to snuff out the hotspots. No one was hurt, but 60 people are displaced.

The apartments on the top floor appear to be a total loss. Smoke, water and fire damage is apparent throughout the building.

Windy conditions contributed to how quickly it spread, authorities said.

The 13 ON YOUR SIDE drone team captured the scope of the destruction Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It could take six weeks or up to six months to complete the investigation.

Residents impacted by the fire can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS for further information and assistance.

