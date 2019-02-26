WALKER, Mich. — Crews responded to a fire at Quickcrete, a concrete business in Walker, on Monday afternoon.

Investigators said there is no word yet what caused it.

Firefighters went at the flames defensively, saying there was no reason to go inside the building and risk firefighters' safety.

Everyone was evacuated from the business and no one was injured.

