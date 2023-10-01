Watch: Drone video showcases how firefighters battled Green Ridge apartment fire

WALKER, Michigan — Sometimes a bird's eye view can make all of the difference when battling a large-scale fire.
Monday afternoon, a fire broke out at Green Ridge Apartments in Walker behind the Target on Alpine.
Large plumes of smoke could be seen pouring from the building as flames spread.
When crews arrived, they found flames had traveled up the side of the apartment building into the attic.
Multiple fire departments in the surrounding area helped out, including the Plainfield Township Fire Department.
Their drone helped fire leaders make decisions on how best to approach the attack.
Windy conditions contributed to how quickly it spread, authorities said.
No firefighters or residents were hurt in the blaze, but 60 people were displaced in the ordeal.
Residents impacted by the fire can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS for further information and assistance.
