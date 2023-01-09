Firefighters responding to large fire at apartment complex in Walker

WALKER, Michigan — Firefighters and other first responders are on the scene of a large fire at an apartment complex in Walker Monday.
It happened around 2:30 p.m.
Multiple fire crews can be seen tending to large plumes of smoke and flames at Green Ridge Apartments.
This is near Green Ridge Square strip mall off Alpine Avenue.
You're asked to avoid the area for now.
Green Ridge Apartment fire
This is a breaking news story. Check back in for updates.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.