Firefighters responding to large fire at apartment complex in Walker

A large plume of smoke and flames can be seen from what appears to Green Ridge Apartments, located behind several stores.

WALKER, Michigan — Firefighters and other first responders are on the scene of a large fire at an apartment complex in Walker Monday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m.

Multiple fire crews can be seen tending to large plumes of smoke and flames at Green Ridge Apartments.

This is near Green Ridge Square strip mall off Alpine Avenue.

You're asked to avoid the area for now.

This is a breaking news story. Check back in for updates.

