Expect delays: 'Extremely large' generator to be transported through Walker Monday

Officials say drivers should expect delays. The move will begin at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to take several hours, as the equipment moves under 10 mph.

WALKER, Michigan — An 'extremely large' generator will be transported through the southern part of Walker on Monday, June 6, the Walker Police Department says.

Officials say drivers should expect delays. The move will begin at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to take several hours, as the equipment moves under 10 mph.

The generator requires special equipment for transporting and roads will be closed to accommodate for it, as it may use all lanes.

The generator will come into the City of Walker on Butterworth, move down to Wilson Avenue, head north on Wilson, go west on Lake Michigan Drive and continue to its destination in Ottawa County.

Police say using alternative routes is highly encouraged.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.