WALKER, Mich. - The senior class at Kenowa Hills High School are trying to raise money for their senior all-night party, and they want to make sure they don't "flush" the donations.

The community is participating in a fundraiser called "you've been throned" which involves paying to move toilets to different places in the community.

Jason Bergsma, a member of the senior all-night party committee and athletic booster, said he got the idea from Comstock Park High School a couple of years ago.

"It's not just for the seniors — it's great community involvement too," Bergsma said. "The elementary school kids love it."

There are three packages you can buy to move the throne off of your yard:

Knight Package: Pay $10 to have it removed

Pay $10 to have it removed Jester Package: Pay $20 to have it removed and choose who's next

Pay $20 to have it removed and choose who's next Protect The Castle: Pay $30 to have it removed, choose the next lawn and ensure to never have the throne returned this season

Bergsma hopes to get the throne to as many people as possible. On Friday, Sept. 20, Officer Mitch Harkema with the Walker Police Department was "throned" and had his office chair replaced with the porcelain stool. Harkema paid the fee, had it removed and it's now on its way to another location.

To get to as many people as possible, Bergsma said they try to move the toilet every day. He collects the toilets after work and then places them somewhere new after dinner.

Last year, Bergsma said they raised about $3,000, or 10% of what it takes to put on the senior all-night party.

Bergsma said he has three toilets and a backup in case one gets damaged or lost. He added that Coopersville High School is also doing the same fundraiser for their senior all-night party.

"We start it on the first day of school, and then we take it as long as the weather permits or if we run out of recipients," Bergsma said.

To have the Kenowa Hills throne removed, call Bergsma at 616-437-3386.

