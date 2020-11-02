WALKER, Mich. — Stoneleigh Companies LLC withdrew its request to rezone Lincoln Country Club this week. The original proposal to the planning commission would have paved the way for the golf course to become an apartment complex, condos, senior living units and a park area.

The rezoning issue will still be on the planning commission’s agenda at their meeting next week because it was already made public. Community development director Frank Walsh said he is asking the commission to quickly and formally close the file.

Many homeowners living near the course have expressed concerns about the proposed plans. The homeowners said they're worried about how the project would affect traffic in their community, their view of the course, and their property value.

