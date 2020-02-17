WALKER, Mich. — A man has been charged with leaving a woman seriously hurt in a road rage incident in Walker late last week.

Eric Anthony Alvarez, 24, was arraigned on Friday, Feb. 14 in 59th District Court on charges of assault with intent to inflict great bodily harm less than murder and failure to stop at the scene of a crash, according to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

The fight happened around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 on Alpine Avenue NW outside of the Starbucks, just north of I-96. Walker Police said a woman involved in the fight that stemmed from a road rage incident suffered life-threatening injuries.

Kent County jail records show Alvarez is being held on a $500,000 bond.

