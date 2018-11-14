WALKER, Mich. - The bridge near BISSEL Homecare, Inc. headquarters in Walker will be removed, MDOT announced Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation awarded a $1,770,000 Transportation Economic Development Fund Category A grant to the City of Walker for the project.

BISSELL's headquarters and cleaning solutions facility growth has been hindered by the existing Walker Avenue bridge over the Coopersville and Marne Railway. MDOT says the structure is currently weight-restricted and in need of repair.

This bridge near @bissellhomecare on Walker Ave goes over a railroad. It’s old & in need of repair. A grant has been approved to take the bridge down and make the road go over the tracks at ground level. In part it will make it easier for trucks to get to BISSELL for deliveries. pic.twitter.com/vz1fbbDixe — Evan Linnert (@linnerte) November 14, 2018

To improve the access to BISSELL's facility, the city will remove the structure and replace it with a level railroad crossing. This will enable contractors to widen the roadway to four lanes, allowing for increase accessibility for commercial and employee traffic.

BISSELL worked closely with the City of Walker on the site concerns and plans to invest $6,300,000 to renovate its facility and create 99 new jobs.

The total cost of the project is $2,950,000, including $1,770,000 in TEDF Category A funding and $1,180,000 from the City of Walker.

TEDF "Category A" or "Targeted Industries Program" grants provide state funding for public roadway improvements that allow road agencies to respond quickly to the transportation needs of expanding companies and eliminate inadequate roadways as an obstacle to private investment and job creation.

Eligible road agencies include MDOT, county road commissions, cities and villages. More information about the program can be found online at www.michigan.gov/tedf.

