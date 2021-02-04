Multiple police crews called to home in Walker

Multiple crews of police were seen outside of a home on Cedar Run Court.

WALKER, Mich. — Police and deputies from the Kent County Sherriff's Department were called to a home in Walker Friday night.

Multiple crews of police were seen outside of a home on Cedar Run Court. Kent County dispatch said some residents in the area have been told to shelter in place but the entire living community is not on lockdown.

Police did not provide an immediate reason for the response.

(This is developing story. Check back for updates.)

