Walker city officials said they acted quickly when racist graffiti was discovered at Walker Community Park Saturday night.

A social media post shows that the n-word was painted in large letters on a yellow slide. Authorities said they were notified about the graffiti around 7 p.m. on Saturday, and within an hour they were able to get the writing wiped away.

Walker community members were outraged by what they saw, and some said they had to leave the park out of disgust.

The city's mayor, Gary Carey, said cleaning up the graffiti quickly was of the upmost importance. Carey moved to Walker in 1988, and he said he has never encountered an act like this.

He stressed to the community that the graffiti is not "an accurate representation" of Walker and he says everyone is welcome there.

The park has surveillance footage and Carey said law enforcement is confident they will find the culprit.

