WALKER, Mich. — Walker Police said a pedestrian was hit near the intersection of 3 Mile Road and Alpine Avenue.

The incident happened sometime after 7 p.m. but Walker Police did not have any further information regarding injuries or how the accident happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

